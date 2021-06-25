Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.20.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

