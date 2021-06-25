Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WK stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.