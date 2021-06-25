Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $422.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00009000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $190,425.23 and approximately $422.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00097313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00157866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,256.08 or 1.00024537 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.