Wrapped BNB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $518.40 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $288.91 or 0.00879035 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $518.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00098672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00160569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.48 or 0.99876723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,781,919 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

