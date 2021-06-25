Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $74,600.75 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $219.41 or 0.00670792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

