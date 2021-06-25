Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce sales of $17.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.78 million to $37.23 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

