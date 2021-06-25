Xend Finance Trading Down 51.8% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $799,231.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00098672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00160569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.48 or 0.99876723 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

