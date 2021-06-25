Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 100,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 351,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,935.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

