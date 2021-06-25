Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,123. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

