Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

