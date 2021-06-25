XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 138.24 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.