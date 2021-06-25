Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.89. 40,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.90. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

