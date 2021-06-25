Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.68 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. GigCapital4 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 67,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,502. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

