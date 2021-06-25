Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.51

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 107183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YGR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market cap of C$134.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.