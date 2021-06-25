Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.51

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 107183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on YGR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

