yAxis Price Reaches $4.98 on Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00015182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $181,327.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,886.51 or 1.00316280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

