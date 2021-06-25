Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $32,241.02 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

