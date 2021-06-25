Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

