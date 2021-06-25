Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.30. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 17,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

