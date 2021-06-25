Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

