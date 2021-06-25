Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($7.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,680. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

