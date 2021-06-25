Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $160.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.21 million and the highest is $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.