Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 56,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $4,923,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

