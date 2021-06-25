Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.80 Million

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $67.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.61 million and the highest is $68.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.80 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.30 million, with estimates ranging from $305.41 million to $365.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

