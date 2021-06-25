Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $656.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.08 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,552. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

