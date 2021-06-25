Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.23 Million

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $656.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.08 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,552. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.