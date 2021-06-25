Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.