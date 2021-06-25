Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

