Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $312.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.11 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

