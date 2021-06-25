Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 43,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.