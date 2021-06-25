Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $926.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

