Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $337.78. 1,694,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.77. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $349.07.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

