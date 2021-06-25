Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $201.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.39. 913,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

