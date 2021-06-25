Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,104,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 274,447 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.