Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.57. Brinker International posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 289.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 12,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.