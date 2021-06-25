Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $832.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.95 million to $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

