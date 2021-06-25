Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $832.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.95 million to $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.