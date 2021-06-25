Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. Coherent has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.54. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

