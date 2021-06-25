Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). MEI Pharma posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

