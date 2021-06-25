Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.49. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $7.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $381.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.16. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $285.82 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

