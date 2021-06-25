Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $335.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CPE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 6,152,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

