Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

CTXS opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.67. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

