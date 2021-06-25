Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.72. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 12,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.30. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

