Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $3.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.10. 353,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

