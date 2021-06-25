Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $20,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,725,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.