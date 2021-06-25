Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($2.28). Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

