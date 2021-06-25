Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,309 shares of company stock worth $13,495,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.12. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

