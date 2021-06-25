Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Trupanion posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

