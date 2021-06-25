Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.17.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.50. 1,549,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

