Zacks: Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $339.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.09.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

