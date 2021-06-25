Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,883,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.66. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.92.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

