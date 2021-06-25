Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 22,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.