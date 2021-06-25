Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.04. 29,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

